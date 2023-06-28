Thousands attend Eid prayers in Erbil

Shafaq News / Thousands gathered today, Wednesday, at mosques across the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to observe the Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the ceremonies took place in various mosques of Erbil and were attended by thousands of worshipers. The event drew a diverse crowd, including government officials and prominent figures who joined the congregational prayers.

Among those present were Erbil Governor Ameed Khoshnaw, Peshtiwan Sadq, the Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs of the regional government, and Dara Jalil Khayat, the President of Erbil Chamber of Commerce, along with other notable personalities.

The lenses of Shafaq News agency captured captivating images from the Eid prayer ceremony at the renowned Jalil Khayat Mosque in Erbil, where the formal prayers were conducted.