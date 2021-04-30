The Turkish army penetrates the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / Amember of Kurdistan Parliament, Revink Haruri, revealed that the Turkish army had penetrated the border areas in the region, warning of a wave of displacement for the people of the border villages.

Haruri told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish army had been stationed in Kani Masi district's mountains and other areas near the Khabur River in the Batavia district.

Haruri called on the PKK and the Turkish army to keep their armed conflict outside the border areas, warning that the military operations will lead to a wave of displacement for the people of the border villages.

"Turkish forces were stationed in a depth of nine to ten kilometers inside Kani Masi," noting, "the Turkish army violently bombed areas in Kani Masi days ago," accusing the PKK of causing great problems for border areas and villages.