The Ministry of the Peshmerga issues a statement on the PKK attack on its troops in Duhok

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of the Peshmerga Affairs issue a statement today, Tuesday, about the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) attacking a Peshmerga fighter with a rifle in Duhok.

The incident comes only a few days after an attack waged by the PKK against the Peshmerga in Matin mountain in Duhok.

The Ministry's statement said, "at 7:30 this morning, in the Sharanish area in the Darkar sub-district of Zakho district, once again, and in continuation of the painful incidents that took place on the past few days, a member of the Peshmerga forces, Rudwan Muhammed Ali, was Martyred."

"This incident is the second of its kind during the past three days. We, in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, condemn those attacks and strongly reject them, as they are ultimately in the interest of the enemies of our people."

The statement called on all allies and the Iraqi government to play their role in stopping these violations and protecting the border areas in the region in cooperation with the Peshmerga forces.

The statement added that the Peshmerga forces will be at the level of the great responsibility entrusted to them in protecting the cities, villages, and land of the Kurdistan Region and preserving the entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry of Peshmerga stressed that protecting the sovereignty of the region's territory is on the priorities of its work, and it will not allow any force or party to jeopardize the borders of Kurdistan.