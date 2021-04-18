Report

The Kurdistan Parliament to hold its eigh session next Tuesday

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-18T15:47:17+0000
The Kurdistan Parliament to hold its eigh session next Tuesday

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Parliament will hold its eighth regular session of the spring term next Tuesday.

According to a Parliament statement, the session's agenda includes voting on importing and selling petroleum products in the Kurdistan Region-Iraq bill in accordance with the provisions of Articles (90, 91, 93, 96, 97) of the Parliament's internal system.

Additionally, the Parliament will review a number of members' proposals, including MPs Galawezh Obaid Othman's and Shno Ashqi Abdullah to address the increase in cancer cases and unemployment. 

The statement indicated that during the session, several bills will undergo first and second readings. 

