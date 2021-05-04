The Kurdish Council, Abdi, and the American envoy to Syria to meet soon in al-Hasakah

Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed today that the Kurdish National Council, the leader of the SDF Mazloum Abdi, and the deputy US envoy to Syria are preparing for a meeting.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will be held this week at a military base in al-Hasakah countryside to discuss the resumption of the Kurdish negotiations.

Meanwhile, a source from the Kurdish National Council confirmed to Shafaq News agency that the council will present a road map and a schedule for the negotiations with the Kurdish national unity parties.

The US envoy stressed the need for the parties to guarantee the implementation of any final agreement reached, as by the source.

The negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish national unity parties had been stalled in Syria since February, after many of the Council' headquarters were exposed to sabotage, burning and shooting by the "revolutionary youth" group of the Democratic Union Party, according to many statements issued by the Council.

The Kurdish National Council in Syria (which includes 16 parties) and the Kurdish national unity parties (which includes 25 parties and a political movement) engaged in negotiations under American auspices and the supervision of the SDF leader Mazloum Abdi in early April.

During the previous stages of negotiations, the two parties reached an agreement on the "political document" and the establishment of a "political reference" between the two parties to establish a joint administration.