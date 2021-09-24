The Iranian President praises the energy of Ilam's youth

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi stressed the importance of Ilam's distinguished location bordering Iraq.

During his visit, Raisi said that he will take important steps that will contribute to the development of the province at various levels.

The Iranian President emphasized the importance of Ilam's proximity to Iraq, calling for activating border markets and trade exchange, which will increase the province's exports to Iraq.

The President of the Republic stressed that Ilam has remarkable active energy, especially among the youth, noting that these energies can be active in various fields, including industry and agriculture.