The Gateway to Kurdistan welcomes thousands of tourists in Eid festivities

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, welcomed tens of thousands of visitors during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as tourists from across Iraq and neighboring countries flocked to the city to experience its vibrant celebrations and seamless entry procedures.

Visitors praised the smooth travel process at border crossings and checkpoints, highlighting the city’s hospitality and well-organized facilities.

"The procedures were quick and efficient; it took only minutes to enter Erbil," said Ahmed, a tourist from Baghdad. "The focus on visitor comfort is evident everywhere."

Ali, who traveled from Basra, echoed the sentiment. "I never felt far from home. The hospitality was outstanding, and getting here was effortless thanks to the support from local authorities," he said.

Erbil’s streets were adorned with festive decorations, enhancing the holiday spirit, while major attractions, including the historic Erbil Citadel and Sami Abdulrahman Park, were bustling with families and tourist groups.

"Everything here is full of life," said Saraa, a visitor from Baghdad. "Transportation is easy, with taxis and modern public transit making it simple to get around."

The city’s affordability compared to other regional tourist destinations has also added to its appeal.

"Prices here are reasonable. We rented a serviced apartment at a great rate and explored historical sites and traditional markets," said Ahmed, a tourist from Kirkuk.