Tension culminates in PUK: Bafel breaks the leadership partnership with his cousin

Shafaq News/ Tension culminated between the two supreme leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Lahur and Bafel Talabani, with the latter announcing himself the sole president of the Kurdish party.

Bafel Talabani met earlier today, Monday, the head of al-Nasr Coalition, former PM Haidar al-Abadi, in the PUK headquarters in Dabashan hill.

A readout issued by Talabani's office said, "the president said that he aspires to organize the Kurdish house and lead Kurdistan toward security and stability. To attain this goal, he needs to cooperate with Shiite, Sunni, and all the political parties in the country."

In response, Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani said, "the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan did not collapse after Hakkari catastrophe, neither the poisoned dagger of Alaa Shoresh, nor October 13 treason, the referendum conspiracy, or the recent local, regional, Ottoman conspiracy."

"PUK is stronger than how the enemies believe. It relies on the people of Kurdistan and the families of the martyrs. They will not allow weakening the PUK," he said.

Tension escalated between the poles of the PUK, formed by the late Jalal Talabani, between Bafel Jalal Talabani and his cousin Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani. The disagreement between the co-leaders of the Kurdistan Region's second-biggest party over the appointment of a security officer developed to mobilizing the military arsenals affiliated with each of them.

Bafel decided to appoint a security officer close to him on the head of "Zanyari Agency". His cousin did not approve this decision as the security file falls within the area of authority.

In February 2020, PUK chose both Bafel and Lahur to share the leadership of the party. It was agreed that the son of the late Jalal Talabani, Bafel, takes over the political file, while the security file is Lahur's mission.