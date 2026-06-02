Summer heat boosts nightlife on Erbil's Iskan Street

Shafaq News- Erbil

Climbing summer temperatures in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, are driving growing crowds to Iskan Street, which has become a major nighttime destination for families and tourists.

Kamran Ahmed, a visitor, told Shafaq News on Tuesday that Iskan Street offers a welcome escape from the high temperatures. “Staying at home during this weather is unbearable,” he remarked. “We come here because it is our outlet in the city center. The open-air atmosphere, ice cream, and meeting friends are what make summer nights enjoyable.”

The street's appeal extends beyond Erbil residents. Large numbers of visitors from Iraq's central and southern provinces have continued to arrive since the Eid Al-Adha holiday, during which, the city welcomed 112,657 visitors, according to the Erbil Tourism Directorate.

Read more: Discover Kurdistan: The Middle East's best-kept travel secret