Strengthening ties: Leader Barzani welcomes new UK Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/On Monday, Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani met with the UK’s new Ambassador to Iraq, Irfan Siddiq, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani welcomed Siddiq in the Salahuddin resort, congratulated him on his post, and expressed full support for his mission.

Talks covered recent regional events, relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, and Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

Both sides emphasized the need to strengthen historic ties between the Kurdish and British peoples.