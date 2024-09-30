Sources: Gorran Movement faces internal strife after headquarters closure

Shafaq News/ On Monday, exclusive sources revealed increasing tensions within the Gorran (Change) Movement following the closure of its main headquarters in Al-Sulaimaniyah by the majority faction led by the children of the movement's late founder, Nawshirwan Mustafa.

The faction led by Dana Ahmed Majid and Omar Said Ali organized a leadership handover ceremony last Saturday at Shar Hall in Azadi Park, Al-Sulaimaniyah, attended by several members and supporters, while the majority faction was notably absent.

According to sources speaking to Shafaq News Agency, "The main headquarters of the movement remains closed to the newly appointed general coordinator, Dana Ahmed Majid, and his supporters. This has forced him to negotiate with the management of Nawa Radio in Al-Sulaimaniyah to use the station's second floor as a temporary office for conducting the movement’s activities and organizing the electoral campaign for its candidates in the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections."

The sources indicated that the disagreements between the two factions primarily "revolve around participating in the sixth round of the Kurdistan parliamentary elections. The majority faction believes the movement should refrain from participating without first reviewing its past mistakes, particularly after their alliance with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which resulted in their failure to secure any seats in Iraq’s current parliamentary session. This faction is also demanding the election of a new general coordinator during a comprehensive conference involving all members."

On the other hand, Dana Ahmed Majid’s faction, along with Omar Said Ali, argued for the importance of participating in the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, highlighting that these elections differ significantly from Iraq’s parliamentary elections. They believe appointing Dana Ahmed Majid as the movement’s leader is essential following Omar Said Ali’s resignation to ensure the movement continues its work during this critical period.

The Gorran Movement, once a prominent political force in the Kurdistan Region, has been grappling with internal divisions since the death of its founder, Nawshirwan Mustafa, in 2017.

What began as a reformist movement aimed at tackling political corruption and promoting transparency has struggled with leadership disputes and competing visions for its future.

Founded in 2009 as a breakaway from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Gorran quickly gained momentum, securing 24 seats in the 2013 Kurdistan Parliament elections and overtaking the PUK. However, its political influence has waned in recent years, with the movement winning just 12 seats in the 2018 elections.