Gorran Movement holds emergency meeting, calls for urgent internal elections

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the leadership of the Gorran (Change) Movement convened an emergency meeting at the party's headquarters, emphasizing the immediate need to conduct internal elections to select the General Secretariat and Executive Council.

The leadership underscored that any violation or breach of the internal constitution regarding any position or duty will be rejected by the National Council.

Following the meeting, Gorran’s leadership stated, “The internal constitution of the Gorran Movement is the legal and organizational foundation of our operations, and we reject any violation of this constitution. We will take all necessary legal and political measures to ensure its strict enforcement.”

The statement continued, “Based on the decisions made during the second national conference and the internal constitution of the Gorran Movement, internal elections must be completed as soon as possible. These elections will include the selection of the General Secretariat, the Executive Council, and the Coordinator of the Movement as a unified package. Any person appointed or tasked with responsibilities without adherence to the constitution will be rejected by the National Council.”

The statement further noted that the internal election chamber has been entrusted with determining the date for the elections to choose the members of the General Secretariat, Executive Council, and the movement’s Coordinator.

The statement concluded by noting that, following the completion of these elections, the National Council will make a final decision regarding the participation or non-participation of the Gorran Movement in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.

The Gorran Movement is one of the major political movements in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Founded in 2009 as a reformist faction that split from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Gorran aims to combat political corruption and enhance democracy and transparency within the institutions of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In recent years, Gorran has faced internal leadership challenges, particularly following the death of its founder and leader, Nawshirwan Mustafa, in 2017. These challenges have led to internal divisions over how the movement should be managed and its future political direction.

This emergency meeting comes during these internal conflicts, with the leadership pushing for rapid internal elections to resolve issues related to leadership and administrative organization.

These internal efforts take place at a crucial time, with the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region fast approaching. The Gorran Movement needs to clarify its stance on whether or not to participate in these elections.

Earlier this month, the Gorran Movement announced the election of Jalal Mustafa Mohammed, known as "General Jalal", as the Chairman of the General Council of the movement. According to a statement shared by Gorran at the time, this election was held in line with the decisions and recommendations of the Movement's second national conference. The vote took place during a session of the National Assembly, with the majority of members in attendance. The elections, supervised by the Movement's election chamber, also saw Jaafar Osman Khabat elected as Vice Chairman and Ata Mohammed, known as "Ata Hawlawi", elected as Secretary of the General Assembly.