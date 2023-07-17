Six Kurdish Parties Join Hands for Local Elections in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Six Kurdish parties have agreed to forge an alliance ahead of the provincial election in Diyala in a bid to boost the Kurdish representation in the culturally diverse governorate.

Coordinator of the Kurdish party assembly, Najm Warani, told Shafaq News Agency that a formal conclave, catalyzed by his personal initiative, served as a forum for representatives of six influential Kurdish political blocs.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), The Socialist Party of Kurdistan, The Islamic Union of Kurdistan, and the Gorran Movement.

"The primary objective of this endeavor is to constitute a unified Kurdish coalition geared towards the upcoming local electoral race," he said.

"A core consensus among the six Kurdish entities to compete in the elections under a unified banner is a strategic step towards ensuring fair and proportional representation of Kurds in the forthcoming Diyala council."

The meeting, he continued, "deliberated on the formation of the roster, and subsequent negotiations are needed to finalize the finer technicalities and details."

Hassan Abdul Rahman, the Relations Officer of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Diyala, told Shafaq News Agency that the consensus among Kurds to march under a consolidated banner in the electoral race remains preliminary and contingent on the response of the central leadership.

Emphasizing the imperative need for Kurdish unity, Abdul Rahman argued, "The compelling provisions of the election law, the current circumstances of Kurds in Diyala, and the potential forfeiture of Kurdish seats in the event of fragmented electoral lists necessitate a unified stance in Diyala."

He asserted that the Kurdish list's formation and the coalition's establishment in Diyala await definitive agreements on intricate electoral elements, including candidate sequencing, the list's name, logo, and other intricate matters.