“Significant progress” made in Kurdistan Region’s salary crisis, says deputy PM Talabani

Shafaq News/On Thursday, Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, confirmed that efforts to resolve the salary funding crisis for the Region's employees are making “significant progress” despite ongoing challenges.

During a press statement on the sidelines of his visit to the local product marketing festival in Ranya, Talabani emphasized the government's full support for farmers and its efforts to enhance the marketing of local products.

Regarding the issue of employee salaries, particularly the delayed payment for August, Talabani explained that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is continuing its dialogue with the federal government to address the crisis. "We are making daily progress, and although there are some obstacles, we are working hard to register all employees in the biometric registration system, as the federal government relies on this system for sending salaries,” he said.

The salary crisis for the Region’s employees remains one of the most significant challenges facing the KRG due to the ongoing financial disputes between Erbil and Baghdad. This crisis has caused delays in salary payments, leading to widespread public discontent.

Furthermore, Talabani discussed the preparations underway for the planned national census on November 20, 2024, stressing the importance of this process, “especially in the disputed areas.”

He added, “KRG's Ministry of Planning is closely coordinating with the federal government to ensure that the census serves the country without being influenced by political agendas.”