Sheikh Jangi to boycott PUK conference

Shafaq News / The Co-President Expelled from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, announced today, Tuesday, his boycott of the party's fifth conference and presented a separate list to participate in the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections, holding the other Co-President of the Union, Bafel Talabani, responsible for this step.

Sheikh Jangi stated in a video speech that he would form a special list to participate in the upcoming Kurdistan Region Parliament elections. He emphasized that he will be the decision-maker from now on and will continue his political work independently.

Sheikh Jangi added that the responsibility for his work outside the party after the fifth conference lies with those who have been silent and working in the shadows for the past two years instead of reorganizing the internal affairs of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and working together.

Sheikh Jangi stressed that as a first step, he will participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections by announcing an inclusive list from the people, consisting of a broad front for national liberation, including all brave and dissenting voices among the Kurdish people inside and outside the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, to work towards resolving the deteriorating situation and deep crises choking the citizens.

He continued by saying that after the July 8th coup, he expected the coup leaders to review themselves and correct their major mistake, avoiding further divisions within the party, which was born with the blood of 20,000 martyrs and the struggle of tens of thousands of heroic Peshmerga fighters and militants. However, it appears that they have not learned from their past mistakes and have decided to continue making new ones.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is scheduled to hold its fifth congress tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27th, in Talari Honer Hall in the city of al-Sulaymaniyah, with the participation of 600 members.

On Monday, the prominent member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mulla Bakhtiar, announced his boycott of the party's fifth conference, holding the party's president, Bafel Talabani, responsible for the absence of some leaders from the conference.