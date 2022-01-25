Report

Semalka-Fishkhabour border crossing reopened after 40 days of closure

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-25T15:12:31+0000
Shafaq News / Commercial movement between the Kurdistan region and Syria has been resumed today, through Semalka-Fishkhabour border crossing, after a complete closure that lasted 40 days.

A source in the border crossing told Shafaq News agency that the border crossing was closed in the aftermath of the Kurdistan workers party's (PKK) supporters' attack on the border crossing from the Syrian side.

More than 80 trucks loaded with commodities were awaiting the reopening of the border crossing, the source added.

