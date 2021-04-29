SHAFAQ Foundation issued its 208 April number of FAILI magazine

Shafaq News / SHAFAQ FOUNDATION for CULTURE and MEDIA issued its 208 April number of FAILI magazine.

April number shed light on the 41st anniversary of the genocide committed against the Faili Kurds.

Many articles, stories, testimonies and reports on the Genocide were included in FAILI.

In Politics, the Magazine reported about the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Al-Kadhimi demand of an American withdrawal, and published an article regarding Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani to Baghdad and Paris.

April Number also dedicates four pages for the “Kurdish Issue between Internationalism and patriotism.”

On Social level, Faili shed lights on a Faili Poet woman, and reported about Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital incident, it also touched the Drugs topic in Iraq.

Economically, the Magazine reported about the high prices in the Holy Ramadan.

Other various political, economic and social issues were also included in the Number.

To read magazines online click here