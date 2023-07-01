University of Pennsylvania Study Reveals New Concerns About Passive Smoking's Impact on Children

Shafaq News/ Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have uncovered a significant new risk of passive smoking in children based on a comprehensive study of more than 1,300 families.

The study, published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, highlights how tobacco smoke can elevate heavy metal concentrations in children's saliva.

The research involved tracking over 1,300 families from the birth of their children during the years 2003 and 2004. This group closely examined 238 children under the age of 7.5 years. The scientists assessed the level of cotinine, a compound found in tobacco, and heavy metals in the children's saliva.

The findings exposed a direct link between tobacco smoke exposure and heightened levels of heavy metals in the children's saliva. Strikingly, this increase was observed even in children from households where parents smoked e-cigarettes.

Heavy metals like lead in tobacco smoke adversely affect biological functions, health, and behavioral development. The results underscore the potential risks of passive smoking for children, amplifying concerns about their well-being and long-term health.

The researchers suggest that saliva testing could serve as a valuable non-invasive tool for assessing the impact of environmental and industrial metal exposure. The implications of this study may aid in developing better preventive measures and raise awareness about the dangers of secondhand smoke on vulnerable populations, particularly children.