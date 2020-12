Shafaq News/ SHAFAQ FOUNDATION for CULTURE and MEDIA released, on Monday, its internet radio “SHAFAQ Radio.”

SHAFAQ radio is a freeform internet radio station, its services are accessible from anywhere in the world.

Soon, SHAFAQ radio will start streaming innovative programs and music in multiple languages.

The radio will began broadcasting 24 hours a day on YouTube, Facebook, and Shafaq.com

To listen to Shafaq Radio Click here.