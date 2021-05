Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced, on Saturday that an ISIS militant in the southern countryside of Hasakah.

“SDF and the Global Coalition arrested on Saturday an ISIS operative in south of Al-Hasakah, and seized weapons.”

In the same context, Yesterday, Friday, the Asayish arrested 4 ISIS cells in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor as part of their campaign to combat ISIS cells in Deir Ez-Zor and Hasakah.