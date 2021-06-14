SDC President condemns the Shifaa hospital attack, accuses Turkey-backed militias

Shafaq News/ The President of the Executive Council of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, Elham Ahmed, called on the International Community to hold Turkey-backed armed factions that control villages in northern Syria accountable for their crimes against innocent civilians.

Ahmed tweeted, "Turkey relies on its militia groups in Afrin who have a long history of targeting innocent civilians."

"The international community must hold them responsible and stand against their accusations of our Forces," she added.

"My condolences to the families of the victims of the Shifaa hospital in Afrin."

In the same context, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, denied any ties to the hospital attack that took place in Afrin last Saturday.

Abdi tweeted, "The SDF categorically denies that any of its forces were responsible for/or involved in, the tragic attack in hospital in Afrin."

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent life. We condemn the attack without reservation," he added.

"Targeting hospitals is a violation of international law," Abdi said.

A rocket and artillery attack targeted a hospital and a residential area in Afrin on Saturday. The attack resulted in killing 15 and injuring 40 at least, according to local sources.