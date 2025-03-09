Cultivating a Greener Iraq: Rwanga plants 20,000 olive trees

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Rwanga Organization, and the Iraqi and Kurdish Ministries of Agriculture announced a collaboration to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability. The initiative focuses on ecosystem restoration, climate adaptation, and community-based programs.

According to a statement, a key project involves planting 20,000 olive trees in the arid Kasnazane region, southwest of Erbil, led by Rwanga Chairman Idris Nechirvan Barzani. Launched in 2023, the effort has already seen 18,500 drought-resistant saplings planted to combat soil erosion and biodiversity loss.

Kurdish Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Begard Talabani, emphasized that the project supports Iraq’s goal to increase forestation by 15% by 2030. “Olive trees play a vital role in carbon absorption, economic development, and preserving cultural heritage,” she said. The initiative also aims to create olive oil cooperatives for local farmers.

The partnership also plans to introduce solar-powered irrigation systems to reduce water consumption and provide training in sustainable farming practices. It will expand agroforestry techniques to suburban areas to combat heat and pollution.

Hassan Aladdin, Executive Director of Rwanga, praised the ministry’s collaboration. “When institutions and communities unite, systemic climate solutions thrive,” he said.

The Kasnazane project is part of Rwanga’s broader “Green Kurdistan” campaign, which has planted over 200,000 trees since 2020. Plans include collaborating with Salahaddin University to monitor ecological recovery and assess soil health.

Minister Talabani also announced reforms to encourage private-sector involvement in afforestation and supported Rwanga’s proposal to restore the Tigris Basin wetlands to address water scarcity.

About Rwanga

The Rwanga Foundation, founded by Idris Nechirvan Barzani in 2013, is a prominent philanthropic organization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, dedicated to providing quality education for every child. Over the years, the foundation has broadened its scope to encompass various initiatives, including economic development, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and support for charitable causes.

Rwanga Foundation’s impactful projects have benefited over three million people, including refugees and displaced individuals, highlighting its commitment to community support and development. The organization is also focused on addressing climate change through innovative local projects that align with its environmental goals.

In addition to its educational initiatives, the Foundation plays a significant role in promoting higher education in the region, with its chancellor serving at the University of Kurdistan – Hewler.