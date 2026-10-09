Shafaq News- Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation has held a closing ceremony for a project to renovate Peshmerga Park in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a statement on Thursday, the foundation said the work took three months and was carried out at the personal initiative of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

The project covered the renovation of the park’s sports track, which spans approximately 5,000 square meters, and three children’s playgrounds with a combined area of more than 1,230 square meters.

Founded in 2013 and based in Erbil, the Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization working to widen access to education and provide community services across Iraq. It says its education, youth, environment and vulnerable-groups programs have reached more than three million people.