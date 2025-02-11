Rwanga honors Kurdish Poet Hazhar Mukriyani with major works collection

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Rwanga Foundation presented a collection of works and publications by prominent Kurdish poet Hazhar (Hajar) Mukriyani (Abdurrahman Sharafkandi) at a literary event in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

Idris Nechirvan Barzani, founder and president of the foundation, was among the attendees, alongside with religious scholars, art enthusiasts, Kurdish writers, and poets who gathered to honor Mukriyani’s literary legacy.

“During the ceremony, the collection [of Mukriyani], comprising ten volumes, was unveiled, showcasing an extraordinary contribution to literature, religion, mysticism, translation, proverbs, and history. Rwanga Foundation took on the responsibility of publishing this significant body of work.” Rwanga said.

Born in 1920 in Mahabad, northwestern Iran, Mukriyani began writing Kurdish poetry in the 1940s. He gained fame for his rich contributions to Kurdish literature and linguistics, before passing away on February 21, 1991, in Karaj, Iran.

One of his most significant works is "Henbane Borine," a comprehensive Kurdish-Kurdish-Persian dictionary that remains a cornerstone of Kurdish lexicography.

Rwanga is a non-governmental organization. It has expanded its efforts across Iraq in four key sectors: education, youth development, environmental sustainability, and support for vulnerable groups.

According to its official website, the foundation’s strategic goals include creating platforms for youth talent development, enhancing digital education standards to meet global benchmarks, and fostering a culture of collaboration among young people.

This event represents, according to Rawanga, “a significant milestone in preserving the rich legacy of Kurdish literature and culture.”