Rwanga Foundation rescues ailing Erbil Kolbar with furnished house

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation in Erbil has donated a fully furnished home to a young Kolbar* suffering from kidney disease, honoring his resilience and daily struggle to support his family amid severe economic and health challenges.

In a statement on Friday, the foundation said its team, under the direction of its President Idris Nechirvan Barzani, visited Aland Hamid Rashid, a young man whose story went viral this week after he appeared in a video speaking about the high cost of living and his fight against illness.

Despite suffering from a serious kidney condition, Rashid works from 7 am until nightfall, earning just 5,000 Iraqi dinars (about $4) per day to help provide for his family.

The foundation described Rashid as a symbol of “hope, dignity, and strength,” and said the gift of a home reflects Rwanga’s broader mission to support vulnerable Iraqis facing extreme hardship.

“This initiative embodies our core values of compassion, solidarity, and empowerment,” Rwanga said in its statement, reaffirming its commitment to uplifting individuals who demonstrate courage and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Rwanga, a non-governmental organization based in Erbil, has been active since September 2013 and operates across Iraq in four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable communities.

*kolbars are workers who transport goods across the borders of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye, often through dangerous mountainous terrains.