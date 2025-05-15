Rwanga Foundation highlights reintegration role at Budapest Process meeting

Shafaq News/ Rwanga Foundation participated in the Budapest Process Working Group meeting on returnee affairs and reintegration mechanisms, held on May 15 in Istanbul.

In a statement, the Foundation emphasized its role in supporting returnees across Iraq, noting its efforts to help them remain in their homeland and reintegrate into society. The meeting also highlighted Rwanga’s coordination in both national and international returnee affairs and its collaboration with civil society organizations engaged in reintegration programs.

Rwanga Foundation further noted its ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing irregular migration, facilitating the voluntary return of migrants, and promoting sustainable reintegration across the country.

