Rwanga Foundation highlights reintegration role at Budapest Process meeting

Rwanga Foundation highlights reintegration role at Budapest Process meeting
2025-05-15T21:06:51+00:00

Shafaq News/ Rwanga Foundation participated in the Budapest Process Working Group meeting on returnee affairs and reintegration mechanisms, held on May 15 in Istanbul.

In a statement, the Foundation emphasized its role in supporting returnees across Iraq, noting its efforts to help them remain in their homeland and reintegrate into society. The meeting also highlighted Rwanga’s coordination in both national and international returnee affairs and its collaboration with civil society organizations engaged in reintegration programs.

Rwanga Foundation further noted its ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing irregular migration, facilitating the voluntary return of migrants, and promoting sustainable reintegration across the country.

Founded in 2013, the Rwanga Foundation has delivered education, humanitarian aid, and development programs to more than three million people across Iraq. The solar village is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025, with plans to expand the model to other areas of Kurdistan and central Iraq by 2030.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon