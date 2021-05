Shafaq News/ The Russian Police fielded today, Wednesday, a patrol in the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) near the borders with Turkey.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "the patrol toured in the village and reached the Romanian Bridge on the Tigris river near the Turkish-Syrian borders before heading back to Qamishli."

The source said that the three-vehicle patrol was not accompanied by aerial coverage.