Rockets target Peshmerga Position in Altun Kupri, no causalities reported

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-07T17:14:59+0000
Rockets target Peshmerga Position in Altun Kupri, no causalities reported

Shafaq News/ Unidentified men launched on Friday rockets at the positions of the Peshmerga forces in the Altun Kupri, near Erbil Governorate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that seven Katyusha rockets were fired from south of Altun Bridge towards Peshmerga positions in the district's hills.

No further details were disclosed about the damage or casualties.

In the past few weeks, many of the Peshmerga forces died and were injured in violent attacks between their control areas and the Iraqi troops.

