Qubad Talabani, PUK ministers boycott KRG meetings: source

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and a group of ministers affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) opted not to attend the cabinet meeting scheduled for today, Wednesday, a source from inside the Sulaymaniyah-based party revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the PUK ministers have informed the cabinet that they will no longer attend the meetings unless certain concerns are addressed.

"From all the PUK ministers, only the Planning and Culture ministers will attend the meeting today," the source said.