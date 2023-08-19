Prominent PUK figure assassinated in mysterious circumstances, Police says

Shafaq News/ A senior leading figure in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Niaz derghelee, has been killed in mysterious circumstances in Kurdistan's independent county of Raperin, local police revealed on Saturday.

Raperin's police, in a statement released earlier today, said that the assassination took place at 1 AM.

The victim is a former member of the PUK's Central Council.

The statement said that derghelee's body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department in the Rania district. Upon examination, it was discovered that his body had three gunshot wounds.

Relatives of the deceased noted that the incident occurred during his visit to his orchard in the Rania district, where he intended to spend the weekend.

"Legal procedures have been initiated, and investigations have commenced to determine the true motive behind this tragedy," it concluded.