President Barzani with Global Coalition Commander: ISIS fight on table

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Lieutenant General Kevin Lambert, Commander of the Global Coalition in Iraq and Syria, to discuss efforts against ISIS and ongoing Peshmerga reforms.

The parties reviewed recent ISIS movements and stressed the need for continued coordination to prevent security vacuums in Iraq and Syria. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating Peshmerga unification, underscoring the Coalition’s support for completing the reform process.

Syria’s political future was also on the table, particularly the importance of Kurdish and minority participation in shaping the country’s next phase.

They further examined regional developments and the Kurdistan Region’s relations with neighboring countries amid shifting dynamics in the Middle East.