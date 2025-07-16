President Barzani with Estonia DM: Terrorism fight on table

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur to discuss security cooperation.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties in defense and counterterrorism, with both sides highlighting Estonia’s contribution within the Global Coalition against ISIS.

Barzani expressed appreciation for Estonia’s support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, reaffirming his commitment to expanding cooperation in all sectors.

Pevkur, in turn, praised the Region’s efforts in fighting terrorism and underscored his country’s interest in deepening relations with both Erbil and Baghdad.

The meeting also covered regional developments, including the situation in Syria, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and other shared concerns.