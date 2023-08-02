Barzani, Pevkur discuss Coalition efforts against ISIS

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur on Wednesday evening during his visit to the region.

A statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency highlighted the meeting's focus on the Estonian Defense Minister's visit program to his country's forces in Kurdistan, as part of the international coalition against ISIS, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the fight against terrorism and ISIS.

Both sides agreed on the imperative of sustaining the international coalition's mission against ISIS to confront the terrorism threat and ensure the complete eradication of the organization, which still poses a grave security and stability concern in the region.

In addition, President Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region's gratitude for Estonia's participation and the role of its military forces in the region and the international coalition against ISIS. He emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation and enhancing joint coordination in this regard.

The meeting also delved into the situations in Iraq and the broader region, as well as various other topics of mutual interest.