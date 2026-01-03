President Barzani congratulates Kaka’i community on Qawltas Festival

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday extended his congratulations to the Kaka’i community on the occasion of the Qawltas (Sê Şewey Yaran) festival, reaffirming that the Kurdistan Region will remain a haven for coexistence among all its components.

In a statement, Barzani described the Kaka’i community as an integral and longstanding part of the country’s social fabric, praising them as a consistent example of tolerance, peace, and patriotism.

He said that despite historical challenges and difficult circumstances, they have preserved their religious identity, culture, and traditions, while making significant sacrifices in defense of Kurdistan.

“Kurdistan Region will continue to serve as a secure environment for coexistence and a protective umbrella for all religious and ethnic groups,” he added, stressing that his administration remains committed to supporting the rights of the Kaka’i community and safeguarding their religious and social distinctiveness.