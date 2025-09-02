Estonian troops exit Iraq as ISIS threat fades

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Tallinn

Estonia has officially ended its military deployment in Iraq under the US-led mission, bringing to a close a nearly decade-long involvement aimed at supporting stability and security in the region.

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR News, the withdrawal followed a formal decision by Estonia’s government earlier this summer.

“Estonia’s eight-year mission in Iraq is now complete," the Estonian Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement, emphasizing that Estonia remains committed to international security efforts and will continue contributing to NATO and EU missions.

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the US–led coalition in which Estonia participated, achieved its strategic objectives by preserving Iraq’s sovereignty and delivering a military defeat to ISIS—"to the point where they no longer pose a direct threat to the Iraqi government," Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, commander of the operation, stated.

He highlighted that the coalition prevented further expansion of ISIS beyond Iraq and Syria—into Africa and northward toward Europe.

Estonia had contributed personnel to the mission since 2016, involving almost 500 individuals who worked closely with the US and coalition partners in various support and training roles.

Estonia's departure is part of a broader realignment of foreign military commitments in the Middle East. The move may affect coalition dynamics, particularly amid Iraq’s evolving security landscape.

