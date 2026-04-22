President Barzani stresses press freedom on Kurdish Journalism Day

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday marked Kurdish Journalism Day, stressing the need to support media professionals, ensure full access to information, and strengthen protections for journalists.

In a statement commemorating the 128th anniversary of the first Kurdish newspaper “Kurdistan,” founded by Mir Miqdad Medhet Bedirkhan, and the 28th anniversary of the Kurdistan Union of Journalists, Barzani reaffirmed his commitment to “press freedom and freedom of expression,” describing them as “essential pillars” of democracy and civil society.

He pointed to the role of independent journalism in advancing “good governance and justice,” while urging media professionals to uphold professional standards, credibility, and the public interest, and to promote coexistence, tolerance, and national unity.

Read more: 127 Years of Kurdish Journalism: Honoring the legacy of KURDISTAN Newspaper