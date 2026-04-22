Kurdish Journalism Day: Press praised for role in Iraq’s democratic transition

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdish journalists have played a central role in Iraq’s post-2003 transformation, contributing to the development of a democratic and pluralistic state, the Al-Nakhil Center for Rights and Press Freedoms noted on Wednesday.

Marking Kurdish Journalism Day, which commemorates the 128th anniversary of the first Kurdish newspaper “Kurdistan,” founded by Miqdad Medhet Bedirkhan, as well as the 28th anniversary of the Kurdistan Union of Journalists, the center called for expanded Kurdish-language programming to strengthen cultural presence in national media and reflect Iraq’s diversity.

Earlier today, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the occasion by urging stronger support for media professionals, improved access to information, and enhanced protections for journalists.

Read more: 127 Years of Kurdish Journalism: Honoring the legacy of KURDISTAN Newspaper