President Barzani seeks stronger ties with Palestine
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Palestinian Consul General Maher al-Karki, reaffirming the Region’s desire to strengthen relations with Palestine.
Barzani congratulated al-Karki on assuming his new post and expressed full support from relevant institutions in Kurdistan to ensure the success of his diplomatic mission, according to a statement from the Regional Presidency.
The two officials discussed recent developments in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Gaza, stressing the need to safeguard the rights of the Palestinian people and to pursue peaceful solutions that ensure long-term stability.
Al-Karki voiced his appreciation for the reception and reiterated Palestine’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation with the Kurdistan Region across various sectors.
