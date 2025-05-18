President Barzani in Tehran: Strengthening ties with Iran, addressing Iraq's constitutional issues

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani continues high-level meetings in Tehran aimed at strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, with a focus on regional dialogue, political solutions, and constitutional challenges in Iraq.

Kurdish Presidency’s spokesperson Dilshad Shahab stated that Barzani’s discussions with top Iranian officials centered on advancing bilateral cooperation. The meetings, held on the sidelines of the 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum, are part of an official visit at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During his address at the forum, Barzani underlined persistent constitutional disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, stating that the Iraqi federal government must commit to power-sharing as outlined in the constitution. He also reaffirmed the longstanding cultural and historical ties between Kurds and Iranians.

In a separate development, Shahab confirmed that Barzani also held talks in Antalya with Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. The discussions emphasized safeguarding the rights of all communities in Syria, particularly the Kurdish population.

On Turkiye’s evolving domestic political scene, Shahab noted that both Kurdish and Turkish parties expect a constructive role from the Kurdistan Region, adding that “lasting stability in the region cannot be achieved through escalation.”