President Barzani, Iranian official push to boost trade

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Reza Rahmani, governor of Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, to discuss expanding trade and facilitating cross-border travel.

Rahmani conveyed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s greetings and reaffirmed Tehran’s interest in strengthening ties with the Region. Barzani stressed the importance of Kurdistan’s historic relationship with Iran and called for broader cooperation.

The talks, also attended by the governor of Erbil, focused on practical measures to improve commerce and streamline movement through border crossings.