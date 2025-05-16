Kurdistan President to attend Tehran Dialogue conference
2025-05-16T21:01:12+00:00
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will travel to Tehran on Sunday to participate in the “Tehran Dialogue” conference, organized by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to information obtained by Shafaq News, the two-day international event will kick off on Sunday and is expected to bring together regional leaders and officials to discuss key political and security developments in the Middle East.