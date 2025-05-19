President Barzani, Iranian Security Chief discuss regional stability in Tehran

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met in Tehran with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on ties between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, with both sides underscoring the importance of cooperation to enhance security and stability in the region.

President Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to ensuring that its territory poses no threat to neighboring countries.

Barzani is visiting Tehran at the invitation of Iran’s Foreign Ministry to attend the Tehran Dialogue Forum, which runs through May 19 with the participation of delegations from 53 countries.

Earlier, he held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.