Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday marked the ninth anniversary of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani’s death, praising his legacy as a voice for dialogue, understanding and cooperation.

“On the anniversary of President Mam Jalal Talabani’s passing, we honor a great national leader who devoted his life to the struggle for the rights of the Kurdish people and to serving Iraq,” Barzani said.

لە ساڵیادی کۆچی دواییی سەرۆک مام جەلال تاڵەبانیدا، بەوپه‌ڕی ڕێز و پێزانینەوە یادی سەرکردەیەکی گەورەی نیشتمانی دەکەینەوە کە ژیانی خۆی بۆ خەبات لەپێناو مافەکانی گەلی کوردستان و خزمەتکردنی عێراق تەرخان کرد و لە سەختترین قۆناغەکاندا دەنگی گفتوگۆ، لێکگەیشتن و کاری پێکەوەیی بوو.… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) October 3, 2026

The best way to honor Talabani’s legacy, he continued, was to use dialogue, solidarity and unity to resolve disputes, protect Kurdish rights and achievements, and strengthen partnership and stability in Iraq.

Talabani died on Oct. 3, 2017. He served as Iraq’s president from 2005 to 2014 and was the first Kurd to hold the post. He was widely known among Kurds as “Mam Jalal,” or “Uncle Jalal.”