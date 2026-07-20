President Barzani highlights UK ties in consul farewell

Shafaq News- Erbil

President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday praised outgoing British Consul General Andrew Beasley, who completed his tenure in the Kurdistan Region, for advancing relations between London and Erbil, the presidency said.

During a meeting, Barzani wished Beasley success in his next assignment, while the outgoing official reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties with the Kurdistan Region.