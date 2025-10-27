President Barzani establishes new sub-district in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani issued a decree declaring Bardqaraman a new sub-district in al-Sulaymaniyah province.

According to a statement from the presidency, Bardqaraman will fall under Baziyan district effective immediately, to "improve services and streamline local administration."

The decree was issued under Article 10 of the Kurdistan Region Presidency Law No. 1 of 2005, which empowers the president to create new administrative units.

Last year, Barzani also approved three sub-districts in Duhok—Sharia, Miserik, and Tanahi.