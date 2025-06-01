President Barzani congratulates PUK on 50th anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) President Bafel Talabani, marking the PUK’s 50th anniversary and golden jubilee.

Barzani praised “the five decades of struggle and perseverance” of the PUK as “worthy of respect and recognition.” He also reaffirmed the PUK’s “important role in the political process of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.”

Barzani expressed hope that this occasion would “serve as a powerful impetus to deepen national unity and solidarity among all political forces and components in Kurdistan,” noting the need for collective efforts to “protect the constitutional rights and achievements of Kurdistan and to secure a better future for its people.”