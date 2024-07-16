President Barzani condemns assassination attempt on KDP leader Akram Saleh

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, called Akram Saleh, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) branch 22, after he survived an assassination attempt.

A presidential statement stated that during the call, the President "condemned the terrorist act and all attempts at political assassination, reiterating that authorities are actively investigating the incident to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face justice."

In turn, Saleh expressed gratitude to the President for his "concern and ongoing support."

On Monday, an explosion targeted Akram Saleh's car in Kalar of the Garmian administration, Iraqi Kurdistan, injuring him, his driver, and his bodyguard.

The KDP leader described the incident as a "terrorist act," stating that he was the intended target.