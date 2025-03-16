On Halabja Massacre Anniversary: Kurdistan President calls for justice and recognition

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday commemorated the 37th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack, calling on the Iraqi government and international community to fulfill their commitments to the survivors.

The Halabja massacre, carried out by Saddam Hussein’s regime on March 16, 1988, remains one of the deadliest chemical attacks in history, killing thousands—mostly women and children—and leaving many others with severe health conditions that persist to this day.

"In remembrance of the chemical attack on Halabja, we honor the memory of over 5,000 martyrs and pay tribute to all the fallen heroes of Kurdistan who sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom," Barzani said in an official statement.

He described the chemical assault, which killed more than 5,000 victims as "not merely a crime but a devastating chapter in a broader narrative of genocide aimed at eradicating the people of Kurdistan, whose only transgression was the pursuit of their rightful claim to life and liberty."

Halabja, according to Barzani, is considered as a global symbol of the oppression. “In a just world, this singular tragedy would suffice to acknowledge the rightful claims of the people of Kurdistan," he added.

The Kurdish President renewed calls for justice and reparations for the victims of Halabja and the Anfal campaign, stressing the necessity for the Iraqi government to fulfill its legal and moral obligations to the victims, as well as taking all necessary steps to elevate Halabja to provincial status.

"Our commitment to the victims of Halabja and all martyrs of Kurdistan, along with our efforts to secure a brighter future for everyone, can only be realized through collaboration, understanding, and a joint effort to uphold the rights of the people of Kurdistan," he concluded.