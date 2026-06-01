President Barzani calls for Kurdish unity on PUK anniversary

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday stressed that collective action among Kurdish political parties is essential to safeguard the Region’s constitutional status and the rights of its citizens.

In a message marking the 51st anniversary of the founding of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), addressed to party leader Bafel Talabani, Barzani commended the PUK’s role in Kurdish politics and its sacrifices over decades of struggle for rights.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پيرۆزبايى له‌ یەکێتیی نیشتمانیی کوردستان ده‌كاتhttps://t.co/CHpF0xBJqC pic.twitter.com/LqGNQhOwQ2 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) June 1, 2026

He expressed hope that the anniversary would promote dialogue and understanding among political parties, helping advance stability, development, and a better future for the people of Kurdistan.