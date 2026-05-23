President Barzani urges unity to resolve Kurdish governance impasse

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday stressed the need to break the political deadlock shaping the Kurdish political process during a meeting in Erbil with Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) Secretary-General Salahaddin Mohammed Bahaaddin.

Both sides reviewed the latest political developments in Baghdad and Erbil, and reaffirmed the importance of continuing initiatives aimed at serving the broader interests of the Kurdistan Region.

Political tensions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Kurdistan Region’s main parties, have persisted since the 2024 Kurdish parliamentary elections. The standoff has left the parliament largely inactive and prevented the formation of a new Kurdish government.

Read more: Opinion: KDP, PUK, and the fracturing of Kurdish political partnership in Iraq